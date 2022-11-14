Oberon Review
Photos

Oberon's school students keep busy

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oberon Public School students laying a wreath on Remembrance Day. Photo supplied

Oberon Public School

On Friday 11th November, Oberon Public School students and staff attended the Oberon War Memorial to commemorate Remembrance Day. School leaders laid a wreath as students took time to remember those lives lost in the line of duty and to pay their respects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.