On Friday, 11th November, Mrs Abbott was lucky enough to take four students to the Kingdom of Belgium Embassy in Canberra. Oberon High School students gave a presentation at the residence of the Ambassador. They also watched the handover of the diary of Jules Geldhof, a Belgium soldier in WWI, which can be followed on Channel 9 in Canberra and South Australia. It was an amazing story. They were also gifted a book titled "The Swans of Ypres" and listened to the authors talk about their research into the swans that survived the battles of the Western Front. They finished the day off with a tour of the grounds, inclusive of meeting the resident dog (Taroo), alpacas and ducks. They had a fantastic experience, and students were great representatives for Oberon High School. How many students can say that they were in Belgium for the day?