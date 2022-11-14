On Friday 11th November, Oberon Public School students and staff attended the Oberon War Memorial to commemorate Remembrance Day. School leaders laid a wreath as students took time to remember those lives lost in the line of duty and to pay their respects.
In Pre Kinder this week we had lots of fun learning the /d/ sound and the chant, "Ducks Dive Down... /d/ /d/ /d/." We also painted ducks and read a beautiful story called Davy and the Duckling. In the middle session we were able to have a jump on Mr. Brown's jumping castle with our buddies and playing with our colourful parachute! Next week we will visit Healthy Harold in the morning. See you all next week!
On Friday, 11th November, Mrs Abbott was lucky enough to take four students to the Kingdom of Belgium Embassy in Canberra. Oberon High School students gave a presentation at the residence of the Ambassador. They also watched the handover of the diary of Jules Geldhof, a Belgium soldier in WWI, which can be followed on Channel 9 in Canberra and South Australia. It was an amazing story. They were also gifted a book titled "The Swans of Ypres" and listened to the authors talk about their research into the swans that survived the battles of the Western Front. They finished the day off with a tour of the grounds, inclusive of meeting the resident dog (Taroo), alpacas and ducks. They had a fantastic experience, and students were great representatives for Oberon High School. How many students can say that they were in Belgium for the day?
Photo: Riley Armstrong, Rose Wereta, Lauren Roels and Micah Leihn
