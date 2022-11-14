There was a bit of rain around Oberon overnight with 110 millimetres recorded at Essington, and that was just one place where the rain was coming down.
Flooded causeways aren't the only problem. Don't expect to drive between Oberon and Bathurst for a while unless you want to go the long way around via Hampton, Hartley and Lithgow.
O'Connell Road has been badly damaged by floodwaters at Salt Water Creek. The water didn't just run across the road, it washed it away. There are no estimates yet of when the road will be reopened but it will take some time to even make a temporary repair.
Traffic controllers are turning cars back to Oberon at the O'Connell Hotel, including one unlucky tourist in an RV who will probably spend the rest of the day rearranging their holiday itinerary. Quite reasonably, they didn't want to talk to the media. When even journalists aren't allowed through it means the problem is serious.
The nearby Tarana Road at Brewongle has also been destroyed so there's no short cut through Tarana, but as the Fish River is doing its best to close both Hazelgrove and Mutton Falls Roads that isn't an option anyway.
Over at Perthville a shipping container has washed up against the bridge over Queen Charlotte's Creek so the alternate route through Rockley is also closed.
The state of the roads is obviously a concern for Oberon Council.
"It's not just a case of Oberon being cut off from the nearest big town that's a problem, although there won't be any quick fix for O'Connell Road," Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam said.
"It shows the parlous state of roads in regional areas. Something is seriously wrong when a major road that's vital for connecting towns isn't just flooded but damaged almost beyond repair."
The SES has been out all night helping people, and one of the things they were doing is delivering meals on wheels to residents around O'Connell who can't get to the shops.
Even the SES can't get their vehicles through floodwaters and they keep strongly repeating the message that cars aren't boats and you should never attempt to drive through running water.
Elsewhere in the Oberon region, school bus services were severely impacted, with some outlying villages being totally cut off. The bus company was contacted for comment but they are much too busy today to even answer the phone. The kids will be able to get to school as soon as the creek crossings are dry enough, but as many of the town's teachers live in Bathurst there might not be anyone to teach them even when they can get to school.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting more rain over the next few days. With the ground saturated, every drop that falls ends up in the creeks and rivers.
