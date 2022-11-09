After a few days without hot water for a shower the showers provided by Oberon Council at the Recreation Ground feel better than the ones in any five-star luxury hotel, even without the fluffy towels and bathrobes.
Council must be congratulated and thanked for making the facilities available and for getting it all set up so quickly after the gas went off in town.
While many of the residents affected by the gas shortage have been able to rely on friends and neighbours who have shared their bathrooms there are a lot of people in Oberon who can't do this.
Fortunately you won't have to face 500 residents with towels over their shoulders, but it's easy to any crowd from the main road so you can come back later if the facilities are busy.
Oberon resident Cheryl O'Connell took advantage of a quiet time to have her shower.
"It's wonderful that the Council has worked so quickly to get these temporary showers here," she said.
"And we are so lucky that the COVID scare is over. Imagine what it would be like if we still had to wear masks and stay one and a half metres apart."
The two shower blocks - ten showers each for men and women - are conveniently placed on the concrete basketball court at the Rec Ground and there is plenty of parking.
Turn off North Street towards the SES building and then take the turn off to the right to get to the parking area. They are open from 7am to 9pm every day and cleaned at regular times during the day.
