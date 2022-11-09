Oberon Review

Showers are available at the Oberon Recreation Ground

By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 9 2022
Cheryl O'Connell arrived at the right time to avoid the rush. Photo by Peter Bowditch

After a few days without hot water for a shower the showers provided by Oberon Council at the Recreation Ground feel better than the ones in any five-star luxury hotel, even without the fluffy towels and bathrobes.

