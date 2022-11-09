Oberon Review

AMSAG bring rallying back to Oberon

By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 9 2022 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
Outright winners Tim and Chloe Wilkins chucking up some dust in Essington State Forest. Photo Roy Meuronen Photography

Saturday, November 5, saw the running of the 2022 Dimension 1 Oberon Forest Rally, based at Black Springs and organised by the Australian Motor Sport Action Group (AMSAG). It was Round 3 of the Pipe King AMSAG Southern Cross Rally Series.

