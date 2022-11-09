Rallies bring a lot of visitors to Oberon, with about 300 people coming when you count car crews, service teams, spectators and officials. There was one local in the event, however, and I was the codriver with John Fraser from Orange in Car 39, a Misubishi Lancer EVO. Unfortunately our day was brought to an early end by a clutch failure after the third stage, but we were able to get the car back to the service area for an ultimately unsuccessful attempt at repairs. There will be more rallies and we will be back. With 21 retirements out of a field of 54 starters we were not alone in having problems.