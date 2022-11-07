The Oberon community will pause tomorrow to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country in war.
At 11am on November 11, Australians pause to commemorate the moment when World War One ended in 1918.
The Oberon Remembrance Day service will begin at 10.55am tomorrow at the Oberon RSL Sub Branch.
The service will be followed by lunch at the club for all serving, ex-service members, war widows and their carers.
Members of the Oberon Sub Branch will be selling poppies in the main street of town today, with these funds helping local veterans in need.
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
