Audience reaction was never less than involved and enthusiastic. As one person said afterwards "They should have charged $20 for this, not $10". Other comments were about how good it was to have a show like this in Oberon. There were many comments about the hall itself and the job that Lucy and Johnny East have done. A mention of the hall's excellent acoustics prompted Lucy to say "I conducted at a concert in the Sydney Opera House las week and the acoustic consultant who worked on the renovation of the Concert Hall there was the same man who advised us on the acoustics of the Malachi". Definitely something to be proud of.