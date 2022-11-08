The Malachi Gilmore Hall provided the venue for another enjoyable concert when Genni Kane and her band performed on Sunday, November 6.
Genni lives in Milthorpe so she is very familiar with life in a smallish town like Oberon. Billed as a "story teller in song", she has written a song, "Dust and Bones", which describes her move from Sydney, her love for her new home and how she would never go back to a big city. The song is featured on her 2019 album "Songs from the Kitchen Table" and was used to end the show.
The genre of Genni's music is hard to define, but "folk" probably comes closest. Many of her songs are based on her personal experience, and the concert was very much about communicating those experiences and memories. One of the songs, "Worries in your pocket", was written on the way home after meeting a man with a particular quirk. As she did for many of the songs in the show, Genni told the audience the backstory of the song before performing it and the emotion in the words was very clear.
The concert was performed "in the round", with the musicians on the same level as the audience. This was perfect for an event like this where the emotion and meaning of the songs could be communicated much better than by having the band on a stage separated from the audience. The intimacy generated by the closeness of the contact between performers and audience was obvious and heightened the experience of listening to the spoken stories and the songs that those stories inspired.
Audience reaction was never less than involved and enthusiastic. As one person said afterwards "They should have charged $20 for this, not $10". Other comments were about how good it was to have a show like this in Oberon. There were many comments about the hall itself and the job that Lucy and Johnny East have done. A mention of the hall's excellent acoustics prompted Lucy to say "I conducted at a concert in the Sydney Opera House las week and the acoustic consultant who worked on the renovation of the Concert Hall there was the same man who advised us on the acoustics of the Malachi". Definitely something to be proud of.
The concert was part of the Live and Kicking series backed by Arts Outwest, a program backed by both state and federal governments as well as twelve local councils, including Oberon.
Everything you need to know about Genni Kane can be found at her web site at http://gennikane.com.au/
