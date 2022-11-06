Oberon Review
Gas crisis: Oberon's not expected to have gas issue fixed for 'weeks'

By Newsroom
Updated November 7 2022 - 10:56am, first published 10:52am
Gas crisis: Oberon's not expected to have gas issue fixed for 'weeks'

For safety reasons, Jemena needs to suspend the supply of gas to customers in Oberon. This will impact all gas customers in Oberon except for Oberon Hospital, life support and other customers Jemena has classified as vulnerable.

