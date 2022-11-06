The community have been kindly posting some tips on Social Media on meals and cooking appliances you can use to make a meal.
Dennis Limbert posted:
Microwave - yes I know that this is not ideal especially when cooking for more than one person. But it is an option. Frozen microwave meals are not the healthiest or tastiest meal on the planet but you could make it a little fun for the family by getting them involved in choosing their own individual meal.
Stove top alternatives - the good old electric frypan is an option but they are not cheap and can be hard to find.
Another option is a little butane cooking camp stove. They are cheap and, unlike induction cookers, you can use your everyday saucepans and frying pans.
They are available at camping stores and hardware stores.
You could cook something like Spaghetti Bolognese this way. Or even porridge for breakfast.
BBQ - while these can not be used indoors we are lucky that we are in daylight saving time so can cook a barbie outside before the sun sets at 7.30pm.
An electric Rice Cooker - did you know that you can cook a complete meal in your rice cooker not just rice. Check out YouTube for recipes.
Slow Cookers - There are an abundance of recipes available online to ensure you still get a great hearty meal. Pinterest is a go-to for recipes.
Pot Roasts - If you have a slow cooker on hand, put your meat, vegetables and herbs with a bit of water in and cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for four hours.
Several businesses around Oberon are willing to supply meals for residents who can't get out because of age or other reasons. The list is constantly changing so ring Oberon Council on 02 6329 8151 for more information.
Please note the following advice, directly from Service NSW:
There is a current and ongoing gas supply outage impacting the areas of Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang. This event commenced on 2 November and is being investigated.
This is a local but large-scale, significant interruption to the supply of gas hampered by local flooding events.
Service NSW is here to help people impacted by the gas outage. If you or your household are vulnerable and need immediate welfare assistance with food or material aid - for example blankets, heaters, or warm clothing - while awaiting the restoration of your gas service, call us on 13 77 88:
Showers are available at the Oberon Showground, near the sheep sheds, and are open between 7am and 9pm, with regular cleaning during the day.
More showers will be installed at the Recreation Ground in North Street in the next two or three days. Individual homeowners have been offering showers to their neighbours, but this is an informal arrangement so go to the Oberon community Facebook pages for contacts.
If you are unable to access a shower, use a bucket or basin and pour boiling and cold water (mixed with shower gel if desired or use soap) and dip washcloth in water, scrub full body. Once Wash is complete, dry yourself with a Towel.
If you are concerned about the welfare of yourself of a loved one, please contact Jemena 131 909. You can also contact Oberon Council on 02 6329 8151.
FRNSW
With a cold snap currently impacting the region, FRNSW reminds residents that outdoor cookers, BBQ's and heaters, particularly those with charcoal beads, give off poisonous Carbon Monoxide gas and should never be used inside homes.
FRNSW also warns the public not to use petrol-powered pumps, outdoor heaters or generators indoors due to the deadly CO gases that are produced.
Carbon Monoxide is a colourless, tasteless and odourless gas that can build up in rooms and overwhelm people without warning, leading to death.
Don't risk your safety or that of your loved ones, keep them safe by leaving outdoor heat sources outside.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.