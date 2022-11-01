Oberon Review
Photos

The weather didn't stop Melbourne Cup festivities in Oberon

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:55am, first published 5:42am
A very wet and miserable day kept a lot of people at home on Melbourne Cup day, so the crowd at the Oberon RSL was smaller than usual. This did not spoil any fun for those who turned up and everyone looked like they were having a good time.

