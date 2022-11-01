The weather didn't stop Melbourne Cup festivities in Oberon

A very wet and miserable day kept a lot of people at home on Melbourne Cup day, so the crowd at the Oberon RSL was smaller than usual. This did not spoil any fun for those who turned up and everyone looked like they were having a good time.
Unfortunately, nobody there picked a winner unless they were very restrained when the results were announced. Nobody seemed too disappointed either, but winning isn't really the purpose of taking time off from work, dressing up and going out with friends.
The serious punters were losing their money over in the TAB section of the club and were probably a bit disdainful of the once-a-year experts with the funny hats, but they were entitled to their fun too.
Even serious gamblers treat the Melbourne Cup as a sort of lucky dip - most winning selections are by luck in this sort of race, no matter how experienced you are or how much time you spend studying the form guides.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.