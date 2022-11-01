Oberon Review

One Oberon business encourages employees to learn new skills

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:09am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Munro and Clint Evans, both eager to learn new things and practice new skills. Photo: Peter Bowditch

The media seems to always be full of stories about how difficult it is to get experienced employees, but one business in Oberon has taken the "Make, not buy" approach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.