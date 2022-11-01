The media seems to always be full of stories about how difficult it is to get experienced employees, but one business in Oberon has taken the "Make, not buy" approach.
Highland Pine Products has an apprenticeship scheme, as do many other organisations, but three of their current employees show how such a scheme can run differently to the traditional idea of taking staff into apprenticeships straight from school.
Matthew Munro has been working for HPP for 15 years, most recently employed as a mechanical fitter. He has just finished an apprenticeship as an electrician, studying at the TAFE in Bathurst.
While he had a job that is likely to continue well into the future, he wanted a change and he felt that the increasing use of automation and technology would provide new challenges.
"I love learning new things and skills," he said.
"Life doesn't stand still and you have to keep up."
When asked if his new skills would make it possible to move to other plants operated by the owners of HPP he was quite clear: "Yes, but I want to stay here."
Clint Evans has been employed by HPP for seven years as a general hand, working in various parts of the factory, but has recently started an apprenticeship as a fitter, studying at Lithgow TAFE.
"I didn't want to spend the rest of my life being a dogsbody and I'm very pleased that HPP have given me the chance to move into another job. It takes three years of TAFE and a few years of practical work to get the qualifications, but the effort will be well worth it," he said.
Brendan Sargent had been driving trucks when a chance phone conversation with a friend led to a job at HPP.
After a year he enrolled in a course as a wood machinist. The course is conducted in two-week blocks at Creswick in Victoria. The demand for the particular course and the facilities required mean that only a small number of campuses can offer the training, and apprentices come from all over Eastern Australia to study there.
"It's hard work with everything crammed into two-week stretches," Brendan said,
"But it's great to meet other people learning the same skills."
HPP HR Manager Simon Quintner is pleased with the way the retraining of existing employees.
"They know the timber business, they know the company and they know what going to work means," he said,
"So they go into the training already prepared to work at it."
HPP trains apprentices in four trade areas - wood machinist, electrician, saw doctor and fitter, with the first at Creswick and the others at Lithgow and Bathurst TAFEs. With a major upgrade of the plant and some changes to the way things are done coming in the near future any training can only be of benefit to both the company and its employees.
