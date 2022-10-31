Three Oberon players travelled to Orange on October 23 to compete for Bathurst District in the Western Conference Indoor tournament.
Ella Thompson (14 years) gained selection in the under 15s #1 team at her debut indoor tournament.
Laura Moorhead (14 years) gained selection in the under 15s development team and the under 18s #1 team at her first indoor tournament.
Grace Yeo (12 years), playing in her second indoor tournament, was selected in the under 13s #1 team and played as reserve keeper for the under 15s #1 throughout the day.
Western Conference is a development competition designed to give the western region teams a chance to play against each other competitively before they head to the NSW Hockey State Indoor Championships. Indoor hockey is challenging due to its speed and differing rules.
Indoor hockey is played on a hard surface similar to a basketball court with a border that prevents the ball ever going out of play. The same hard ball is used as for field hockey, but as the ball and the game move much quicker there are safety rules about the direction that the ball can be sent. Teams are 12 a side, with six on the court at any one time.
In the under 15's, Ella Thompson and Laura Moorhead who had not played the indoor format before showed exceptional improvement in their 4 matches. They both adapted quickly to the speed and skill of their games.
Goalkeeper Grace Yeo, who travels to Sydney to compete with Penrith Indoor Hockey Association, was dynamic in defence for the under 13s. Meeting attackers at the top of the circle her aggressive style thwarted many attacking raids.
The key focus for teams, at the State Championships, will be to gain valuable experience, performance strongly and increase their team rankings as all three players will compete in their current age divisions again in 2023.
The 15s girls will return to Orange on the 11th to 14th of November and the 13s girls 25th to 28th of November for the Hockey NSW State Championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.