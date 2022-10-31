Oberon Review

Oberon's indoor tennis centre is almost unique

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:16am, first published 4:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thanks for the match. Photo Peter Bowditch

The Oberon Tennis and Sports Centre is one of only two indoor tennis facilities in regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.