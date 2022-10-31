The Oberon Tennis and Sports Centre is one of only two indoor tennis facilities in regional NSW.
The official position from Tennis NSW is "In addition to the Oberon indoor courts, Orange Indoor Tennis Club has 5 indoor hard courts. There are no other fully indoor centres in regional NSW that we are aware of."
Having the courts indoors means that play can go on whatever the weather is like outside. A very keen and good player from another club who asked to remain anonymous was very envious.
"We have to cancel matches whenever it rains but you can keep playing even when it snows," she said.
"You are very lucky. It's almost enough to make me want to move to Oberon."
The locals like the idea of playing indoors as well.
"Having indoor courts means that we can plan out a season in advance without the disruptions caused by rain, snow and weather that is either too hot or too cold," Oberon Tennis Club President Katie Graham said.
"When golf is cancelled I know I can always get a hit at tennis that day."
The Centre isn't just used by tennis players. Little Athletics also uses it when the weather isn't suitable for playing outdoors and the building can accommodate almost any of the different aspects of athletics which don't damage the surface or, like long jumps for instance, require specialized facilities.
Little Athletics Convenor Ben Boss-Walker has commented on this in the past.
"Not being able to do long jumps is not much of an inconvenience given the convenience of playing every week," he said.
An interesting quirk in the rules is that the tennis authorities make a distinction between indoor and outdoor tennis, principally because there is no wind indoors. This came to a head a few years ago at the Australian Open when the outside temperature was in the 40s and the temperature on Centre Court was a lot higher and dangerous for the players.
The organisers were told that they couldn't close the roof on the Rod Laver Arena unless all matches on outside courts were cancelled to avoid a mixture of simultaneous indoor and outdoor matches in the same tournament.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.