The Malachi Gilmore Hall returned to one of its original purposes on Saturday, October 29, with the running of the The Great Railway Ball.
Promoted as a celebration of the achievements of the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway (OTHR), the event was a huge success with every ticket sold well before the night. Many of the people attending had a long association with the railway and enjoyed the chance to reminisce and catch up with old friends.
In keeping with the 1930s history of the Malachi, music from the period was provided by Geoff Power's Great Gatsby Orchestra who provided just the right choice of songs and dance numbers to keep everyone on their feet, or at least tapping them.
With ten band members they reproduced the sound of the much bigger Big Bands of the era, helped by the splendid audio system and acoustics of the room.
OTHR President Greg Bourne couldn't have been more pleased with the event. "It's wonderful to see so many people here enjoying themselves," he said. "It's a full house tonight so we will have to work out how to fit more tables and people in for next year's ball to celebrate the railway's 100th birthday."
Dave McMurray, OTHR Secretary was also enthusiastic. "Selling all the tickets so quickly showed that there's a demand in Oberon for a good night out. It was great to see all the old railwaymen and hear their stories."
Lucy and Johnny East must be congratulated again for what they are doing with the Malachi. It was a brave move to take on an old building which had been neglected for decades, but the response from the Oberon residents to the ball, the concerts and the other events which have been happening and will continue to happen at the hall shows that it is just what the town needed.
The Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway is usually open on the first Saturday of each month, but for November and December this will change. As part of the Oberon Outdoor Festival there will be a Cars & Coffee event on Saturday, November 19 between 8:30am and 11:00am, with the station and surrounds open between 10:00am and 3:00pm. There will be an Open Day with free admission on Sunday, December 18, as part of the Oberon End Of Year Festival.
