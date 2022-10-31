Oberon Review

The Oberon Railway Ball was a great success

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:13am, first published 2:50am
The Malachi Gilmore Hall returned to one of its original purposes on Saturday, October 29, with the running of the The Great Railway Ball.

