At the Oberon District Museum's Open Day on Sunday, October 30 visitors will have the opportunity to spend time in the new Forest and Timber Pavilion.
The launch of this new display will take place at 11.30am, but the museum, with free entry, will be open from 10.30am until 3.30pm.
Visitors to the Forest and Timber Pavilion will see photos showing early logging and trucking, and numerous pieces of equipment showing the changes that have occurred over almost a century of harvesting of hardwood and softwood. These include axes and wedges, measuring instruments, pruning shears, slashers, hand held saws, early mechanical saws such as the Danarm 2 Man Saw donated by Stan Rawson's family, and the Drag Saw from Sunny Point, and examples of early one-man chainsaws.
As well as holding a wealth of information on the history of the forest and timber industry in Oberon, the pavilion contains displays of current operations within the district. There is information about local families and their involvement, from the Gibbs family with more than 60 years of harvesting and hauling softwood logs, to the Mangan family which started with Bert Mangan hauling pine logs for Timber Industries in 1951 and his descendants who now run one of the larger softwood harvesting companies in the country
The colourful Borg Panels display features samples of pine products from chips through to particle board, information on the stages of production from pine log to finished product, and a video showing operations at the factory. The Borg brothers purchased the site in 2010 when it had a footprint of 60,000 square metres, and it has expanded to 160,000 square metres. The factory is powered by 27,000 solar panels which is the largest rooftop solar system in the country, spanning 8 hectares.
The museum committee invites people to come along on Sunday October 30 and find out more about an industry which has become a central part of Oberon's economy.
