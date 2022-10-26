Oberon Review

Oberon Museum opens Forest and Timber pavilion

PB
By Peter Bowditch
October 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At the Oberon District Museum's Open Day on Sunday, October 30 visitors will have the opportunity to spend time in the new Forest and Timber Pavilion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.