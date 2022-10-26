As well as holding a wealth of information on the history of the forest and timber industry in Oberon, the pavilion contains displays of current operations within the district. There is information about local families and their involvement, from the Gibbs family with more than 60 years of harvesting and hauling softwood logs, to the Mangan family which started with Bert Mangan hauling pine logs for Timber Industries in 1951 and his descendants who now run one of the larger softwood harvesting companies in the country