Oberon Review

Little Athletics and junior cricket go on despite the weather

PB
By Peter Bowditch
October 26 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The weather over the weekend affected many sports, but the young people showed everyone that it doesn't matter if you want to have a good time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.