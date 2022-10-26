The weather over the weekend affected many sports, but the young people showed everyone that it doesn't matter if you want to have a good time.
Oberon's Little Athletes moved their activities into the Tennis Centre. "I've mentioned before how good the facilities are in Oberon," said Ben Boss-Walker, Oberon Convenor. "Having access to one of the few indoor tennis centres in NSW lets us keep going every week whatever the weather brings."
Oberon is indeed lucky to have this indoor sporting venue (apparently it is one of only two indoor tennis centres in the state) and tennis players elsewhere are very envious when they sit at home on rainy days wishing they were out on the court.
As the Little Athletics season is just starting and the sport at this level is about participation, learning, socialisation, fitness and fun there was no actual competition on the day. Instead the activities were all about getting started in the various aspects of athletics with lessons on discus, javelin, running and more.
The size and layout of the tennis centre is ideal for this type of introduction to athletics, but the seniors still have to play outdoors. The reaction of the Tennis Club to the possible damage to court surfaces caused by adults throwing things around can be imagined.
Over at Bathurst, the Oberon Under 12s cricket team played a match against Bathurst team St Pats at Learnmouth Park. Significantly, all seniors' games were cancelled because of the rain, with the covers on the wickets at other grounds.
The rain held off for the match, but the ground was wet. This didn't seem to discourage the players, although the parents were probably thinking about laundry issues. The ball was bouncing off the wicket and not disappearing out on the field so there wasn't much to complain about.
This match was the first in the season to apply the "when you're out, you're out" rule. Up until now batskids got a second chance but now they are playing like the seniors.
"Hopefully, one day we'll be able to play home games in Oberon," said coach Rod Masman. "It's a nuisance to have to travel to Bathurst every week, except when it's Blayney or Lithgow, but as long as the kids have a good time that's all that really matters."
Both of these sports are important for getting youngsters into sport early, which can only be of benefit. The young people learn about fitness, teamwork, sportsmanship and other things that set them up for a useful and healthy life. The enthusiasm shown by the participants at both places was good to see and almost certainly some of them will go on to greater success in their chosen sports.
