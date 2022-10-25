After one postponement due to bad weather, the Baxter Bull Futurity event final took place at Oberon Showground on Saturday, October 22, organised by the Oberon Rodeo Association and Bucking Bulls Australia.
The weather was still dismal, with rain during the days leading up to the event and more on the day, but the decision was made to go ahead anyway.
The large crowd showed that the rain didn't matter and the entrance gate was still very busy an hour after the official start of activities, and it was raining at the time. Apart from making the grass in the spectator and parking areas a bit slippery and the need to dodge umbrellas to avoid eye damage everyone was determined to have a good time. The shop selling western clothes was doing good business in wide-brimmed hats.
The night started with a bull riding competition with competitors and bulls from a wide area as well as Oberon locals. The muddy conditions didn't affect the competition other than making it a bit uncomfortable for riders when they inevitably ended up on their backs on the mud, but that's all part of the game. Nobody wears their best clothes to go bull riding.
The night wasn't just about riders being thrown off bulls. There were places selling boots, by Baxter of course, and other clothing. Food was available, including the rather strange looking but delicious spiral fried potatoes and the bar was doing great trade providing the necessary refreshments for a Saturday night out.
The bulls are always the winners in events like these and Why Be A Hero from Lazy G outclassed the field with an impressive 88 point marking. It was a three way tie for second, all with 86 points - Deeper water from K3F, Canadian Tuxedo also from K3F and Extra Fly from Morgy's Cattle Co.
Other results were:
To end the night there was a concert by Sara Berki and her band. "Thanks for a helluva time, Oberon," Sara said after the event.
"The night was a great success," said Bree Rowlandson, Secretary of the Oberon Rodeo Association. "We were a bit worried about the rain as we'd already had to postpone once, but the rain on the day didn't spoil anything and everyone had a great time. We'll see you all at the Oberon Rodeo next February."
