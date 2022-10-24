Oberon Review

Golf goes on in Oberon despite the rain

By Barry Lang
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:47am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:09pm
No golf on Thursday; the weather conditions kept the course free of golfers. However, we had a good field of forty-four on Saturday to play Stableford and the 4BBB event. We had a group of players from Bathurst swell the numbers. Because of the amount of rain and subsequent grass growth, the course is playing long and complicated. Lithgow Toyota was the generous sponsor of our golf this weekend.

