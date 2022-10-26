Oberon Review

Launch of The Matryoshka Doll at Oberon Library

PB
By Peter Bowditch
October 26 2022 - 12:00am
Oberon resident Eugenia Miroshnikoff attracted a full house to Oberon Library for the launch of her book The Matryoshka Doll on Friday October 21. The event was hosted by Friends of Oberon Library (FOOLS).

