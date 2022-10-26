Oberon resident Eugenia Miroshnikoff attracted a full house to Oberon Library for the launch of her book The Matryoshka Doll on Friday October 21. The event was hosted by Friends of Oberon Library (FOOLS).
In the form of a memoir, it is a tribute to her courageous traditional Russian born family who survived oppressive political regimes in their escape to freedom, eventually settling in Australia. The histories of the times they lived through were vividly described by Eugenia to an attentive and appreciative Oberon audience.
Eugenia said the book had taken her many years to compile. The effort was worth it because the book has been nominated for several literary awards.
If you want to read more, the library has a copy available for borrowing, although there might be a waiting list. You can buy your own copy at Shawline Publishing, www.shawlinepublishing.com.au or amazon.com.
In case you missed the news, Oberon Library is currently housed in the St Barnabas Anglican Church Hall at 98-100 Oberon Street while the new Community Hub is being rebuilt in Dart Street. All the familiar library services and new book titles are available as usual. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 9.30am-5.30pm. Closed on Sunday.
