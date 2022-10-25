Oberon Review

Last week in Oberon's schools

PB
By Peter Bowditch
October 25 2022
Oberon High School

Oberon High School Year 7/8 MC class had a great social skills lesson in negotiation and practised their democratic skills recently.

