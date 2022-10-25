Oberon High School Year 7/8 MC class had a great social skills lesson in negotiation and practised their democratic skills recently.
There was an unknown lucky dip, which turned out to be CAT hats. The students had to work out how they would choose the order of participants, negotiate swaps, practise their communication skills and work through strategies to deal with decisions that were out of their control. The lesson was a success, with each student taking home their preferred hat.
In Pre Kindergarten this week we had lots of fun. Some of the things we did included:
We can't wait to return next week!
In Kindergarten this term we have been learning lots! We had a visit from Lizzy the Lizard and we have been working on our handwriting during our Phonics lessons. We have also been working super hard on our liturgy practice for next Friday with Stage 1! We won't be giving anything away though - you will have to come watch!
Last term we also said farewell to our lovely prac student, Miss Cuzner! She was with us one day a week for Term 3 and we absolutely loved having her here to teach and help us!
Oberon Public School students of 3/6B have warmly welcomed their classroom teachers back to a busy term 4 with beautiful smiles. We have transitioned back into routine focusing on core PBL values, creating spring artworks and have been making connections to quality texts. We have even tried out some recipes!
