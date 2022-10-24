The existing bridge across the Fish River at O'Connell is the only way to get across the river without a long detour. There is no cycleway or pedestrian pathway so cyclists and pedestrians have no option but to share the road with cars and trucks. The bridge is at the bottom of a 1.3 kilometre descent on the Bathurst side with poor visibility approaching the bridge so motorists can arrive at 80 kilometres an hour and not see what's on the bridge until it's too late to avoid an accident.