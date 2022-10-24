Pedestrians and cyclists will have safe access across the Fish River following a major announcement by the NSW Government.
The government has committed to designing and building a new bridge at O'Connell.
The existing bridge across the Fish River at O'Connell is the only way to get across the river without a long detour. There is no cycleway or pedestrian pathway so cyclists and pedestrians have no option but to share the road with cars and trucks. The bridge is at the bottom of a 1.3 kilometre descent on the Bathurst side with poor visibility approaching the bridge so motorists can arrive at 80 kilometres an hour and not see what's on the bridge until it's too late to avoid an accident.
Of particular concern is the fact that the bridge separates O'Connell Public School from the rest of O'Connell. Students who walk or cycle to and from school are at risk when crossing the river and also when going to Hassall Park where they have field work lessons on the ecology of the Fish River.
But help is on its way with a proposal to build a pedestrian bridge attached to the existing road bridge to provide safe travel for users other than cars and trucks.
"We are constantly worried at the school about the safety of students crossing the river," said O'Connell School Head Teacher Trish Forsyth. "The proposed footbridge will remove that worry and make it so much easier for the school to have the ecology lessons and to get to the new recreation ground for sports."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the existing bridge was built in 1984 with no shoulder or path for pedestrians and cyclists.
"The area is popular with cyclists and we want to make it safer for them when crossing the river so they are not sharing the roads with cars, buses and B-double logging trucks," Mr Farraway said.
"Work is now under way to look at options to construct pedestrian and cyclist access across the river."
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the decision was a major win for the community after a local campaign for safer access to cross the Fish River, especially for young children on their way to and from O'Connell Public School.
"There is a real need to make the journey safer for young students who are walking to and from school," Mr Toole said.
"The design will include new shared paths to the proposed bridge to better connect resjdents walking and cycling from the village of O'Connell to Hassall Park and across to O'Connell Public School.
"Once complete, students will no longer need to walk or cycle in the travel lanes across the bridge, making the school commute safer and giving parents peace of mind."
