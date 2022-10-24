Oberon Council has received $1 million to help fix storm-damaged roads.
The funding under the NSW Government Recovery Grants Program will be spent on repairing roads. Under the rules of the grant work must be completed by June 30, 2024 but the Council's Works Committee would be looking at doing the work as soon as possible.
Anyone with a car must be familiar with the state of the roads around Oberon. Except for two months - February and June - rainfall every month in 2022 has been well above the average for the same month over the last 30 years, so there has been a lot of water falling on the roads.
When you add a lot of heavy vehicles to the mix damage to roads is inevitable. All of those log trucks find any flaws in the road surface, as do the trucks hauling gravel out of the quarries and the ones taking manufactured products away from town and bringing in food and fuel.
There are three classes of roads around Oberon.
With a relatively small population in the local government area and a large network of roads to maintain it should be obvious that Oberon Council will always have problems under weather conditions like the area has experienced recently.
"Council is doing its best to keep the roads passable, with crews out fixing potholes as best they can in the rain," said Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam.
"It's only possible to do temporary repairs without an extended period of good weather. With a lot of heavy vehicles using the roads damage by wet weather is inevitable, but we are working hard to minimise the inconvenience until permanent repairs can be done. This grant is very welcome and will certainly help with the large costs we have to maintain our roads."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.