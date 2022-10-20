Oberon Review

Central Tablelands Garden Trail to showcase five gardens

Updated October 24 2022 - 9:41pm, first published October 20 2022 - 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highfields garden in Hartley. Picture supplied

The brainchild of horticulturist, nurseryman and avid plant collector David Kennedy, the Central Tablelands Garden Trail is in its second year and features five stunning, diverse and spectacularly colourful gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.