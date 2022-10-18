Oberon Review
Defence Community Dogs showed off their skills at Oberon

By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:13am
The Oberon Hospital Auxiliary group organised a very special event on Tuesday, October 18. It was a demonstration of the training and capabilities of dogs trained as Assistance Dogs for serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who need physical and emotional support for mood, depressive and anxiety disorders.

Peter Bowditch

