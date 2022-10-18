The Oberon Hospital Auxiliary group organised a very special event on Tuesday, October 18. It was a demonstration of the training and capabilities of dogs trained as Assistance Dogs for serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who need physical and emotional support for mood, depressive and anxiety disorders.
The program was developed in 2014 and is an initiative of the Defence Bank Foundation. The dogs are trained by prison inmates and handed over to the veterans when fully trained, which can take almost a year. Once the dogs are ready, the veterans go through an eight-day handover during which they develop a rapport with the dog and learn how to control and interact with it.
"We've seen veterans who were almost afraid of the dog on the first day but become best friends a week later," said an unnamed trainer. As the trainers are all serving prison inmates, in this case from the Oberon Correctional Centre, their names can't be revealed or their faces photographed.
The program is a win, win scheme - the inmates get a purpose to life rather than just waiting until they finish their sentences and go home, the dogs, who are all rescue dogs and often come out of difficult environments, get trained and looked after, and the veterans get a companion and the motivation to change.
"Some of these men wouldn't go outside at all," the spokesman for the trainers said.
"But they have to take the dogs for a walk every day."
All the dogs are rescued Labradors.
"We could train any dog to do what these dogs do," Alison from Defence Community Dogs said.
"Because people associate the breed with guide dogs and other assistance animals, there is rarely any problem getting the dogs into public transport or taxis. Other breeds could cause confusion or the need to go through the process of producing documentation."
The program is a marvellous way of helping veterans with difficulties, while simultaneously helping prison inmates and the dogs themselves.
