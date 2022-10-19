Wet weather disrupts life around Oberon even without major flooding

Looking around the reports of flooding in towns stretching across much of NSW and Victoria makes Oberon look lucky, but just because the town is relatively floodproof doesn't mean that heavy rain isn't a problem.
Oberon Dam has been at 100 oer cent and spilling since November 2021, so any rainfall in the catchment goes straight into the Fish River and contributes to the current flood warnings for the Macquarie River towards Bathurst.
With the ground everywhere waterlogged there's nowhere for rain to go except into the various creeks which are soon up over the roads that residents outside the township need to use for access to their properties.
Flooded creeks present the additional problem of people attempting to drive through the water, both risking their lives and placing an unneeded load on emergency services who have to respond to often tragic events.
"Never drive through floodwater," a representative from the SES said.
"It doesn't matter is you're close to home, have driven that way before, have seen someone else get through, have a four-wheel-drive or any of the other excuses. Just don't do it."
"With more and maybe bigger storms, wind and rain coming later this week it's important to be ready and aware. Check stock during the daytime, not at night, observe 'Road Closed' signs, move whatever you can away from where water might go or trees might fall and generally follow common sense."
Well used roads like Hazlegrove Road (at the Fish River) and Abercrombie Road towards Goulburn are blocked by water on a regular basis and even a light shower can set local Facebook pages busy with status and travel reports. Also, roads can be affected by landslips as the problems with access to Jenolan Caves so strongly show. And then there's the potholes ...
"Council is doing its best to keep the roads passable, with crews out fixing potholes as best they can in the rain," Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam said.
"It's only possible to do temporary repairs without an extended period of good weather. With a lot of heavy vehicles using the roads damage by wet weather is inevitable, but we are working hard to minimize the inconvenience until permanent repairs can be done."
The waterlogged ground is also a problem for graziers as continually wet hooves are a real health hazard for livestock and boggy ground makes moving the animals around difficult. Unless you are growing rice, swampy ground is less than ideal for growing crops of almost any sort, with difficulty in planting and harvesting.
When will the rain stop and let things get back to some sort of normality? Unfortunately the Bureau of Meteorology is warning about more La Nina events in the near future which will drop large amounts of rain onto places that have had more so far this year than in the whole of any previous year on record. Things could get worse before they get better.
