Oberon's Billy Kitt excited to embark on his journey as a harness racing trainer

WHEN injury forced Billy Kitt to call time on his rugby league career he went searching for a new passion, and he found it in harness racing.
The Oberon native, who was previously contracted with the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers, rediscovered his love for harness racing when working with the Hewitt stable at Georges Plains.
He's recently enjoyed several memorable moments as an owner, with Pale Face Jo surviving a close brush with death to be a six-time winner and Key Defender reinventing himself as a very capable country competitor.
Now he's trying to write new chapters into his harness racing journey as a trainer.
He made a positive start to that journey when McArdle Magic gave him a runner-up finish last week in his debut race as a trainer.
McArdle Magic goes around again this Wednesday night in the Moorhead Cranes Maiden Pace (1,730 metres), looking to go one spot better.
Kitt is determined to make his venture into a training career a success.
"When football finished I moved back home and I wasn't sure what I was going to do. I started working out at Bernie Hewitt's and that's when I fell in love with harness racing again," he said.
"I decided I wanted to learn as much as I could and that I wanted to train horses myself.
"I had to retire from football after a bad brain injury and I needed something to fill that competitive edge and the horses did that for me. I've got a place at Oberon, I've built a track, put some stables in and I'm excited to keep growing it."
McArdle Magic came across from the Amanda Turnbull stable to Kitt, while he also has two other runners in work.
"I learned a lot from Bernie and Doug Hewitt. I probably sent Doug mad because I was asking him that many questions," he laughed.
"I've recently been working with Nathan Turnbull and I've learned a lot from him as well. He's got some unique training methods and I've developed some unique methods myself so it's been good."
McArdle Magic gets the inside start for this Wednesday's race.
He'll be almost certain to feature prominently in the run, and may have even gone out as favourite if not for Amanda Turnbull's Kiwi import Lord Of Misrule making its Australian debut.
"He's a horse that's got a lot of ability. It's just taken a while to sort him out," Kitt said.
"He had a few dramas when I first got him and I had to be very patient with him as I was nursing him back. It's great to see him putting his best foot forward. It was a great run he put in.
"Amanda's horse comes across from New Zealand with a pretty big wrap on it, but they'll know my bloke's in it for a long way. He's come through the run perfectly and he's going as good as ever."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.