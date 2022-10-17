The Oberon and District Museum will be holding an Open Day to mark the launch of its new Forest and Timber Pavilion on Sunday October 30.
The Museum will be open from 10:30am to 3:30pm with the launch of the new pavilion at 11:30 followed by a free barbeque lunch. Entry to the Museum precinct will be free all day, and the Committee hopes that Oberon residents will take this opportunity to see some local history.
"A grant from the Foundation for Regional and Rural Renewal in 2020 meant that the Museum had the funds to build a new pavilion large enough to house a comprehensive history of the forest and timber industry in the Oberon district, as well as displays of current operations in the softwood industry," Museum Committee member Maree Arrow said.
"We would also like to thank the Forestry Corporation and local businesses in the timber industry for their support and contributions."
Over recent years the Museum has witnessed many improvements and a change of direction. To distinguish the Museum from other nearby attractions the focus is on local history with an emphasis on family, cultural and rural history, particularly the steam and horse drawn era, and the forest and timber industry.
As well as the new Forest and Timber Pavilion there are many reminders of Oberon's history at the site. The restored 1887 Babcock Cottage is worth a visit, if only to compare how well off we are these days in terms of space, comfort and conveniences.
The cottage was originally at the site of the roundabout at the intersection of Albion Street and Lowes Mount Road and was moved to the museum precinct when the road was realigned.
Another attraction is the recently repainted mobile steam engine, once used to power the Cunningham/Watson/Starr Sawmill on top of the Two Mile at Jenolan.
The Open Day will be an opportunity for visitors to meet members of the hard working committee and to see the many changes that have occurred over the past three and a half years.
The Muir Pavilion has a new layout and features many items donated by local residents which will surely trigger a host of memories.
The 1930s streetscape and numerous photographs help visitors visualise Oberon's past. On display outside are restored items such as horse drawn equipment, and a horse works.
All museums are a work in progress and there is still a lot of work to be done to restore much of the museum's collection.
Anyone with some spare time will be welcome and no special skills are required, so talk to the committee members about helping to restore Oberon's past.
