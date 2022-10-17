Oberon Review
Oberon Museum opens its doors on Open Day

By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 17 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 10:30pm
The Oberon and District Museum will be holding an Open Day to mark the launch of its new Forest and Timber Pavilion on Sunday October 30.

