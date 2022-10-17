Oberon Review

Oberon Little Athletics open their 2022-23 season

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 17 2022 - 11:24am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"That's the way to the finish line." Photo supplied

The new season is about to start for Little Athletics. The Oberon District Athletics Club held a meet and greet on Saturday, October 15, where the new season's uniforms were distributed and the activities over the next few months were outlined.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.