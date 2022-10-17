The new season is about to start for Little Athletics. The Oberon District Athletics Club held a meet and greet on Saturday, October 15, where the new season's uniforms were distributed and the activities over the next few months were outlined.
Parents and the young athletes were addressed by Oberon committee member Ben Boss-Walker, Western Ranges Zone Coordinator Bob Maxwell and Region 3 Development Officer, Natasha Bailey.
"This can just be a start," Bob Maxwell said.
"You can go from a local competition up to Zone level, Regional level and then to competitions involving the whole state. The next level is National and who knows where that can lead, maybe even to the Olympics."
The Western Ranges Zone covers an area from Glenbrook out to Cowra and Canowindra, with Region 3 extending west to the SA border. "The region is bigger than the state of Victoria," Bob said. The next Zone Carnival will be on December 11 in Bathurst.
The local athletics club is lucky with the facilities they use for their competitions. "We have to thank Council for maintaining the Recreation Ground and for letting us use it without paying fees," Ben Boss-Walker said.
"Many clubs have to pay for access to sporting fields but we can keep our membership fees low which helps the athletes' families."
Little Athletics is a family affair and parents are encouraged to also become officials. Finding enough officials is always a problem for amateur sports, particularly for things like athletics where there might be a number of mini-events going on at the same time.
The Club's policy says that all officials must have a Working With Children check even if they are there with their own kids, but the WWC is free for volunteers and the friendly staff behind the Service NSW desk at the Council chambers can make the application easy.
The number of competitors is a bit down this year as everyone recovers from the restrictions that COVID enforced over the last two years but the committee is confident that the numbers will increase over the next few months as word spreads about the fun to be had and the way athletics sets children on a pattern of healthy exercise for life.
Now to get the parents out there for an adults competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.