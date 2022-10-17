Oberon Review
Oberon's schools are back for summer

Oberon Public School

Oberon Public School staff and students would like to wish Georgia Mills, Matt Rounds and Marshall Taylor all the best on Wednesday October 19 and Thursday October 20 at State Athletics at Sydney Olympic Park.

