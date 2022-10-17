Oberon Public School staff and students would like to wish Georgia Mills, Matt Rounds and Marshall Taylor all the best on Wednesday October 19 and Thursday October 20 at State Athletics at Sydney Olympic Park.
We welcomed our wonderful new Pre-Kindergarten students and their families to our school for the first time on Monday, October 10.
We had a great day touring the school and meeting the other staff and students. We even collected eggs from our laying hens and spent time getting to know our buddies.
Our school can't wait to welcome them back again next week.
St Joseph's has new garden beds. These took many hours to put together and we are very grateful to Mr Michael Foley for his great effort.
We were overwhelmed by the generosity of Drake's Haulage who donated the soil for the gardens and to Mawhood's Mitre 10 who supplied our plants at a heavily discounted price.
Our thanks also to Bec Kilby who assisted with the plants. We are grateful also to Tiffany and Bill Holmes and Jess Wade who saw us working and came to assist and Toby, Simon and Charlie Brown who also gave a helping hand.
We have planted vegetables that will supplement Crunch and Sip including cucumbers, baby spinach, tomatoes, capsicums and snow peas.
A number of girls have already begun wearing the new Summer Uniform. They have expressed how much they like it and that it is light and comfortable when playing.
Oberon High School students in Stage 5 Industrial Technology are currently engaged in projects to enhance their fabrication skills.
100-hour students are manufacturing campfire BBQs and 200-hour students are making fire pits. Students are developing an appreciation for accuracy in marking out, techniques for cutting and shaping, using plasma cutting equipment as well as developing their welding skills.
The senior students are busy this week with HSC exams, and the school wishes them every success.
