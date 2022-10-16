Players take advantage of a smaller field

Thursday golfers were a little shy this week, not trusting the conditions.
However, there were ten loyal participants. David Zhou took advantage of the small field and registered a good round of 29 points for a win. Andrew Yeo was the runner-up with 27 points. Balls went to Hamish Gidley-Baird, Ben Turner, Sean Mooney and Paul Behan.
The popular Super Six competition will commence shortly as it is daylight saving. Those interested in getting teams together will be able to register at the club next week.
Saturday was a brilliant spring day. However, only a small field of golfers was on the course to play a Par event. Laurie Murphy was in good touch, and his round of +3 gave him a win in A grade. Chris Kalos was the runner-up on +2. Dave King had a steady round for a square card to win B grade, and Mark Mathews was the runner-up on a countback with -2.
Balls went to Neil Whalan, Ben Turner, Andrew Yeo, Jason Sargent, and Bart Fitzpatrick.
Ian Fowler hit a brilliant shot to the first for an easy birdie and closest the pin at half a meter. Gareth Samuel was closest to the pin on the 9th hole with a good shot to 4.5 meters.
Golf next Saturday will be a Stableford event and a four ball event, including a mixed fourball. This event is Sponsored by Lithgow Toyota.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.