One of the many sports played in Oberon is tennis, although it doesn't have the profile of some of the other games that people play.
Tennis is probably the most popular sport in Australia for adults, with 13,000 courts across the country. It's one of the few sports which let people just turn up and have a go with the minimum of equipment right up to the very top level where professionals play for million dollar purses.
"We are always looking for more players," Club President Katie Graham said.
"We hope that the schools would send some more of their students, because the younger you start the more likely you are to keep playing."
The social aspect of tennis at the low levels is there for players to get together, get a bit fitter and enjoy the company of friends.
Clubs certainly have competitions to enter and championships to try for and sometimes win but nobody is obliged to be too competitive.
Oberon has an indoor tennis centre close to the gym in Cunynghame Street and the Tennis Club runs what can loosely be called competitions on Monday nights for men and Tuesday mornings for women.
The gender rules aren't enforced and really everyone is welcome at either session. Mixed doubles would be difficult otherwise. Those aren't the only times to play and the courts are open all week.
"Come and join us," Club Treasurer Sally Parrington said.
"We were all beginners once, and we're here for the laughs and friendship as well as the sport."
The minimum equipment required to join in are some suitable shoes, comfortable clothes that let you move freely and a racquet, although someone can probably lend you a racquet for your first time.
If you have never played tennis before of if you feel a bit rusty since school sport days, don't worry. You will be welcome to come along and have a hit.
