Oberon Review

Another worthy winner of the Garden Showcase

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:34am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally and Bob Parrington in the winning garden with the very friendly Zeus. Photo Peter Bowditch

The monthly Garden Showcase is an initiative of the Oberon Garden Club, and is supported by Oberon Council which provides an annual grant to cover the monthly prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.