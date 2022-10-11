The monthly Garden Showcase is an initiative of the Oberon Garden Club, and is supported by Oberon Council which provides an annual grant to cover the monthly prizes.
Judging the competition for the September award presented an enormous challenge. Bulbs, particularly daffodils of many kinds, produced a beautiful display through the town. Apart from private gardens, Oberon Street in the commercial precinct of town blazed gold on every corner - a tribute to planting foresight and the efforts of Council's outside staff.
The September Showcase Garden was the work of Sally and Bob Parrington at 4 Carrington Avenue.
"This came as a complete surprise," Sally said.
"The garden isn't at its best right now with spring just here and the daffodils getting past their time, but we look forward to a burst as the warmer weather arrives. One tree flowered early but the rest will be beautiful very soon."
It was the best display seen for many years.
The Showcase focuses on the view of a garden from the street for anyone walking or driving past and there were many nominations for the September prize. Many front gardens in town and the district, both large and small, were a wonderful picture of bulbs and early tree blossom.
A winning Showcase garden has noteworthy elements in addition to lots of flowers, however, including interesting layout or design and creative planting.
Vonda Voytilla's garden at 8 Buckley Crescent was a delightful example of a lovely small space, just as impressive in its way as a larger frontage, like John Martin's at 200 Albion Street. Both were serious contenders.
Anyone can nominate a lovely garden for October. If you see (or own) a garden which you think is worthy of nomination for Showcase, contact Lexi on 0410 530 698, Rosalie on 0413 360 800 or Susan on 0438 264 857.
There is no cost to anyone and no entry to a nominated garden. Viewing occurs only from the street in front. The winning Showcase gardener will receive Shop Local vouchers worth $100.
