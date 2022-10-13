The Oberon Industrial and Farming Supplies store in Dart Street is a familiar sight. Peter Hammond and his family have been running the store for 13 years and are a part of the Oberon landscape.
Peter was a farmer, and still has a number of farms in the area managed by family members. When the opportunity to buy the store came up he decided that it would be a good opportunity to have an additional source of income. "Also, owning the store gave the farms access to products at wholesale prices," Peter said.
The store carries a very wide range of products and can feel a little crowded, but this just brings back memories of hardware stores of old where whatever a customer needed was there somewhere.
The store carries a very wide range of products including clothes, the essential things for equipment maintenance like chain and two-stroke oils and filters, farm and garden chemicals, fencing wire and fittings and just about anything else that someone might need for a farm or garden.
The fortunes of farm suppliers can follow the fortunes of farmers, but the store isn't badly affected by droughts, floods or changing seasons. "Even at the worst of times, farmers need to buy things and seasonal changes just mean that our biggest selling items change throughout the year," Peter said.
"What customers want in winter can be totally different to what they need at other times of the year. This means that we have to be ready for the changes, but after thirteen years we usually get it right."
A recent addition to the products offered has been the Stihl range, which now occupies a significant proportion of the main store. "Chainsaws, mowers and other things in the Stihl range are constant sellers, and having the full range of accessories and parts means that we are not affected by weather or the seasons. Stihl products are market leaders with an excellent reputation for quality and we couldn't be more pleased with the decision to take on the agency," Peter said.
The store operates well with a small staff of four and doesn't face the problems some other retailers have of finding and keeping staff. Expanding the store could require more staff but Peter is satisfied with the level of service he can provide with the number of people working there. The customers keep coming back so he must be doing the right thing.
The store is part of the Combined Rural Traders network. CRT runs a few company-owned stores across Australia as well as some which are majority owned by the store operators.
The Oberon store is one which is completely independently owned. Unlike a conventional franchising operation, store owners are shareholders in CRT. The company is the wholesaler to the stores and passes on the benefits of pricing gained from buying in large quantities, with about 240,000 products available from 650 suppliers.
By being part of the CRT network, Peter can source almost anything a farmer or grazier might need. If it's not in the shop today it can be there very quickly.
Anyone working in retail needs a sense of humour, because "the customer is always right" even when he isn't. A year or so ago someone decided that he needed a few spare chainsaws and drove a vehicle through the front of the store one night and made off with six saws.
There is always a sign outside the store advertising the week's special deals, with this week's one reflecting the weather and reminding people that they can buy gumboots and raincoats there.
The day after the ram raid the sign had a different message.
