A recent addition to the products offered has been the Stihl range, which now occupies a significant proportion of the main store. "Chainsaws, mowers and other things in the Stihl range are constant sellers, and having the full range of accessories and parts means that we are not affected by weather or the seasons. Stihl products are market leaders with an excellent reputation for quality and we couldn't be more pleased with the decision to take on the agency," Peter said.