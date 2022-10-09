Saturday, October 8, saw country singer Catherine Britt appear at the Malachi Gilmore Hall in Oberon.
For those who don't follow country music, Catherine is a legend of the genre in Australia.
Starting recording at 14, she had the remarkable surprise to be contacted by Elton John who had heard her perform.
He sent her records to companies in the USA and was instrumental in getting her a recording contract there. At 17, she was the youngest Australian to ever appear at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
She has toured, performed and recorded with some of music's most respected names including Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly, Sir Elton John, Steve Earle, Dolly Parton, Don McLean, Chris Isaac, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Guy Clark and Keith Urban.
Catherine is also a cancer survivor and one of the songs in her regular set refers to this directly.
The concert started with a few songs from another country singer, Tim Quaife, followed by Catherine and her three piece band.
Even people who might have just been there for a night out and weren't fans of Catherine or even country music would have enjoyed the show.
The music styles ranged between rock and hillbilly, the name of Catherine's recording company, so there was something for everyone, with the songs interspersed with stories from Catherine's life.
There were some real fans there however, and Darren and Maree Jones were wearing t-shirts from Catherine's 2020 tour.
"We love her and try to see her as often as we can" Darren said.
Other comments heard after the concert were "That was wonderful. She really can sing", "We missed her last tour and were so glad to catch her this time", "This hall is amazing and we will be coming to more concerts here" and "I'm not really a country music fan, but I enjoyed the concert and I might even be converted".
The next concert at the Malachi will be Multi Golden Guitar Award winner and chart-topping singer/songwriter Melinda Schneider on Friday, November 25.
