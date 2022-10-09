Suicide takes twice as many lives in Australia each year as does the road toll, but we hear a lot about reducing one of these problems and very little addressing the other.
The Walk and Talk for Life Movement was started in 2016 by personal trainer Shannon Nevin. From his work he saw how beneficial exercise could be to help with depression and anxiety and he also thought that sharing thoughts and compassion could be invaluable for mental health.
He decided to combine the two things and have people talk about suicide and other mental health problems while walking in groups.
From a single walk in 2016 there are now 19 regular meetings in Australia and even two in the USA.
"I have had people attend my walks who have attempted suicide or who have lost loved ones to suicide," Shannon said.
"These people appreciate the support and love they receive at these events and some have openly told me that these walks give them the strength to live on."
The Oberon Walk and Talk was started by Lincoln Briffa because he saw the need here.
"Suicide has affected my family," Lincoln said.
"I saw this as a way of raising awareness of the problem and getting people discuss it, not keep it a secret". Mental health in regional and rural areas is a large problem, particularly among farmers who can see their livelihoods, lifestyles and futures wiped out by droughts and other weather events."
Another participant in the Oberon walks is Leanne Knowles, who echoed Lincoln's words.
"I've seen the effect suicide can have on families and friends. Talking about it and bringing it out into the open can make it possible for people to discuss their problems," Leanne said.
The stickers promoting the events say 'Preventing suicide in our community, one step at a time.'
There is a blue metal tree sculpture in the Oberon Common, which makes the Common an ideal location for the walks.
The plaque next to the Blue Tree says:
The "Blue Tree Project" is a nationwide initiative acknowledging those who have sadly made the decision that the only option open to them is to take their own life. The non-living tree is a powerful symbol recognising mental health issues that can lead to this course of action. Suicide whether enacted or attempted affects the whole community. lt is hoped that this project will raise awareness and enable recognition of the signs that friends, family members or fellow residents may be struggling and how a community can offer support. Awareness comes through education and open discussion of the issue. A committee supported by Oberon Council was formed to advance the project. From this the concept of commissioning a metal sculpture of a Blue Tree to be located in the Oberon Common emerged. Local Artist and Sculptor Harrie Fasher designed and built the work with input from the Oberon Community. What affects one - affects us all.
The walks are held every two months, with the next one at 12:30 on December 17. The guest speaker will be Detective Chief Inspector Gary Raymond APM, OAM.
Look for the people in the yellow t-shirts. You will be welcome.
