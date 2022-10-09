The "Blue Tree Project" is a nationwide initiative acknowledging those who have sadly made the decision that the only option open to them is to take their own life. The non-living tree is a powerful symbol recognising mental health issues that can lead to this course of action. Suicide whether enacted or attempted affects the whole community. lt is hoped that this project will raise awareness and enable recognition of the signs that friends, family members or fellow residents may be struggling and how a community can offer support. Awareness comes through education and open discussion of the issue. A committee supported by Oberon Council was formed to advance the project. From this the concept of commissioning a metal sculpture of a Blue Tree to be located in the Oberon Common emerged. Local Artist and Sculptor Harrie Fasher designed and built the work with input from the Oberon Community. What affects one - affects us all.