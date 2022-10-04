Oberon's cricket side may not be as well known as it could thanks to the fact that its members play and practice in Bathurst.
It can always be a problem for a small town to produce a full field of players for any team sport.
"We would love to have more local players," Coach Clint Bryant said.
"Just as we would love to play home games in Oberon. We are always open to anybody who would like to have a go."
The team is sponsored by Bathurst Panthers.
The team practises on Thursday nights at the nets behind MacKillop College in Gorman's Hill Road in Bathurst and everyone is welcome to come and watch. It might even encourage former players to pull on the pads and join the team.
Oberon teams have had success at every grade level over the last few years and are looking forward to continuing the winning streak in First Grade over the coming summer.
"All the players from last season are back and we have four new team members" Coach Bryant said.
"We are really confident that the next season will be one of our best and everyone is excited and ready to get back out on the field."
Local sport is important, because without the amateurs playing the game and encouraging the next generation of players there isn't any top level, professional sport. These people play cricket because they love the game and it was good to see several young boys at practice, learning the basics of the game.
The first match of the 2022-23 season will be against Orange at Police Paddock in Alpha Street, Bathurst, on Saturday, October 8, starting at 1pm.
