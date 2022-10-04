The main museum building holds a collection of photographs and other relics of Oberon's past as well as objects that will induce nostalgia for people of a certain age. The attractions aren't all for the old folks, though, and even the very young can find interesting things to look at. Author L.P. Hartley's opening line in the 1953 novel The Go-Between is very familiar, 'The past is a foreign country: they do things differently there', and museums are there to remind everyone of that.