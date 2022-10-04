The Oberon Museum is undergoing a revival, with a new committee and new exhibits on the way.
It is a strange and almost universal fact that local residents leave local tourist attractions to visitors, but the Oberon Museum is something that is important to everyone in the town and surrounding area.
The town has a long history, and considering that a century ago it was most famous for fruit trees and potatoes that history has been one of rapid change. The museum reflects those changes, and one of the exhibits is a model of the main street in the 1930s made of ceramic models of the buildings at the time.
Many of the buildings are still there, although maybe used for different purposes now.
"It gives you a real idea of how much has changed in just a few short years," Museum Secretary Pam Dellow said.
"The model of the town is a major part of showing Oberon's past."
The museum contains a large collection of objects that show how life was in grandparents' time, and the "Rusty Restorers" from U3A have been busy rebuilding and refreshing a lot of farm machinery and other pieces of the past.
"There is still a lot of work to be done, and volunteers with almost any skills are very welcome to drop in and offer their services," Tim Arnison from Rusty Restorers said.
Nobody is expected to work too hard, but even a small contribution helps.
The main museum building holds a collection of photographs and other relics of Oberon's past as well as objects that will induce nostalgia for people of a certain age. The attractions aren't all for the old folks, though, and even the very young can find interesting things to look at. Author L.P. Hartley's opening line in the 1953 novel The Go-Between is very familiar, 'The past is a foreign country: they do things differently there', and museums are there to remind everyone of that.
Outside the main museum building there are other attractions. There is a blacksmith's forge which is not working, displaying the tools used to work steel and a four-room cottage which was moved to the museum site when the roundabout on Albion Street was constructed.
A new exhibit covering Oberon's forestry and timber industries will be opening shortly.
The Oberon Museum is located in Scotia Avenue and is open from 10:30 to 12:30 on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Entry fee is $5 per person or $12 per family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.