Hidden away in Essington, just outside Oberon, is something that you might not expect to find.
It's Australia's only place teaching and promoting Traditional Chinese Penjing, or bonsai. The Lingnan Penjing Academy sits on 30 hectares of rich volcanic soil, almost surrounded by the pines of Essington State Forest.
Philippe Tot has been studying bonsai for many years and has worked and studied in Hong Kong and China. At the young age of 15 he started his professional career as horticulturist and curator and caretaker of Penjing at the Chinese Garden of Friendship at Darling Harbour where he worked for almost 20 years.
He left to found the first (and only) Lingnan Penjing Academy of Australia, first in Dulwich Hill, then Newtown, He realised that country life might be a better choice and moved to Lue near Mudgee, and two years ago came to Oberon.
"We needed to be aware of climate change, so a move to somewhere cooler made sense", Philippe said.
"Oberon has the weather and the soil. It's where we wanted to bring up our children."
Most people associate bonsai with Japan but as Philippe pointed out that his practice is different.
"Japanese bonsai reflects some of the rigidity of Japanese culture, but Penjing is much more fluid, following the Taoist philosophy of sympathy with the cycles of nature," he said.
The bonsai trees on display certainly look far less formal and structured than the familiar Japanese ones, with the shapes following the natural form of the plants rather than being sculptures.
The Academy offers regular course in bonsai, both intensive weekend courses and ones spread out over a number of weeks. Classes are conducted in a traditional Cantonese "Kwoon", or study hall, designed to match the rooms used for centuries to teach the art. The Academy also offers courses in "Tree Qi Dong", which is a form of meditation.
As well as the courses there are bonsai trees for sale plus tools, gifts, training equipment and more.
"There's no money in selling trees for $100 that take ten years of cultivation" Philippe said.
"But you can't think of that and stay true to the spirit of Penjing."
There's not just bonsai at the Academy. There is a small herd of cattle, with the first calves expected to be sold this year. Also, Philippe has been busy planting hundreds of trees and seeding the ground around them with the necessary organisms to grow truffles.
This is not something that will be a quick money maker, but patience is one of the fundamental principles of Chinese philosophy. There are plans for orchards of fruit trees and other forms of agriculture.
The location on a hill overlooking valleys, the relative isolation and the feeling of peacefulness make this the ideal location for experiencing those "cycles of nature" and bringing together the forces of yin and yang expressed in the Academy's logo.
It might not be the traditional Oberon farm, but it brings together traditions that go back a very long way indeed.
