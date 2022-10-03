Oberon Review

Bathurst Community Climate Action Network decides to oppose proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme

By Matt Watson
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:31am
A "project visualisation" of the pumped hydro proposal near Yetholme and (inset) Bathurst Community Climate Action Network spokeswoman Sally Neaves.

A LOCAL environmental group has - after what it says is "much consideration" - decided to oppose a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme.

