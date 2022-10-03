A 19-year-old girl from North Bondi is recovering in Westmead Hospital after being airlifted from the Kanangra Boyd National Park area over the weekend with head injuries and neck pain.
The girl was with a group of 27 people on a three-day trek, around 45 kilometres out of Oberon, when she fell and became unconscious.
The 13-hour operation commenced when Emergency Services were called at around 6.20pm on Saturday, October 1, due to a GPS beacon being set off in the vicinity of Brumby Mountain near the Kowmung River.
Police were also called and set up command post.
A TOLL helicopter was assigned on Saturday night but was unable winch the patient out safely due to it being too dark.
Emergency crews stayed and tended to the 19-year-old overnight before a second TOLL helicopter arrived at around 7am on Sunday morning, October 2.
The girl was winched out and flown to Westmead Hospital and authorities say she is recovering well with no significant injuries.
