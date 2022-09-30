Climate change and renewable energy are on everyone's minds, and Oberon Council has produced a Renewable Energy Action Plan to work progressively on implementing renewable energy and energy efficiency projects over the next few years.
This plan was accepted unanimously at the Council's meeting in September 2022 and is based on cost-effective and commercially available technologies being introduced in the coming decade. Council identified certain targets to be met by 2030.
The first target, which has already been set, is to source at least 50 per cent of Council's total electricity from renewable energy, from the next electricity contract commencing from January 2023. Also, by 2030, or earlier, Council aims to source 100 per cent of grid-delivered electricity from renewables where it is cost-effective and incurs no added risk to Council.
This can be delivered via both renewable energy power purchasing and the implementation of onsite solar and battery storage.
"The recently endorsed renewable energy plan provides the Council a variety of options for future renewable energy initiatives using low risk and commercially available technologies," Mayor Mark Kellam said.\
"Very soon the Council will be sourcing 50% per cent of its electricity from commercial renewable sources and this plan provides opportunities to generate and store our own renewable energy. This will save money and we will be doing our bit for net zero by 2050."
Going 100 per cent green for electricity will only reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70 per cent by 2030. The other 30 per cent is related to transport and diesel used by large vehicles and plant.
Oberon already plays a small part in controlling greenhouse gases. Trees store carbon from the atmosphere while they are growing and this carbon is stored and locked away when the trees are harvested and the timber used for construction.
Planting to replace harvested trees starts the process of carbon capture over again. The beneficial effect of forestry on the carbon load in the atmosphere is small compared to the amount released by burning fossil fuels, but even a little helps.
The first thing everyone thinks of when there is talk of reducing greenhouse gas emissions is movement to electric vehicles. Council plans to move to electric power for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles ("utes") by 2030, but heavier machinery and plant is a problem yet to be solved.
Right now Oberon only has one low power Tesla charger capable of charging two cars at once up to 22 kilowatts (kw), although it could be assumed that Council will install adequate charging capacity at the Council Depot.
Apart from Council's plans, Oberon is already moving towards a renewable future. At May 2021 it was found that over 23 per cent of buildings in the area had solar panels, many with associated batteries, and some of the commercial installations are quite large indeed. Council plans to put panels on all new buildings and gradually add them to existing structures.
There is even a plan to put a solar array on the landfill site at the tip when it is capped at the end of its life.
Moving the town to totally renewable electricity won't be a cheap, quick or easy job, but it is something that has to be done. There will always be the argument that 5,000 people can't make a difference when millions aren't trying but the Council's plan is a good start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.