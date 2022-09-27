An event that ties in with some of the Malachi Gilmore Hall's historical use and works towards bringing back the past glories is the weaving of extensions to the stage drapes.
The wool bales might have all disappeared, but wool production is still a local industry.
During the school holidays from September 24 to October 9 people can watch and learn about the ancient arts of spinning and weaving as craftspeople handmake the new "Grand Drape" for the Malachi stage.
"We are welcoming the community in to see the making of the Grand Drape and find out more about the role of textiles in theatre. This is the final touch in the refurbishment of the hall's stunning art deco interior" co-owner Lucy East said.
"The idea of making the Grand Drape came through understanding the Malachi's past uses, engagement with the local wool industry, connecting with local craft groups and finally, the desire to commission a weaving inspired by the significant architecture of the State Heritage listed theatre" Lucy said.
"Our doors are open to anyone with an interest in heritage, the performing arts, craft or architecture, it's a beautiful building and we can't wait to share its story with people."
"At the end of the fortnight, the finished work will be installed for the proscenium stage and enjoyed for decades to come."
Lucy East has been committed to involving the community in all aspects of the Malachi's re-opening after it lay dormant for 40 years. The weaving is a collaboration between artists, volunteers and venue staff. Emma Shepherd from Sundance Studio has been commissioned to weave the work, with local wool spinners setting up their wheels to make yarn from fleeces donated by local farmer Cress Dawson.
It was a very brave architect who decided to build an Art Deco building in a country town in 1937, but that's what happened in Oberon with the construction of the Malachi Gilmore Hall.
"Art Deco, also called style moderne, is a movement in the decorative arts and architecture that originated in the 1920s and developed into a major style in western Europe and the United States during the 1930s. Its name was derived from the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes, held in Paris in 1925, where the style was first exhibited," said a description of the hall in an old copy of Britanica.
To make sure that everybody noticed this strange building in the middle of town it was located on a block with hundreds of metres (yards, then, of course) of vacant land to the buildings on either side. Rumour has it that the Catholic Church, who paid for the construction, wanted it to stand out and be noticed.
The hall has had a long and varied history as a ballroom and exhibition space, but eventually fell into disuse and spent 40 years sitting in the main street doing nothing much at all except being somewhere to store things. In the latter part of that time in was used as a warehouse to store wool bales and other produce.
It is a credit to the original builders that despite decades of neglect the fabric of the building was in good enough condition to make restoration and continued use feasible.
Thanks to Lucy and Jonathon East, the hall has been brought back to life and is gradually being restored. This is a long and expensive project, but it has been assisted by various government grants. Some desired renovations have had to be modified to accommodate heritage requirements, but too much change would destroy the character of the building.
Everyone has seen restorations which pay lip service to the exterior of a building but totally remove any historical character of the interior and there is no intention to do that here. It's an unusual building in an unusual location, but that's part of its charm.
The hall is currently being used for concerts such as the performance by The Safety of Life at Sea on September 24 and Catherine Britt on October 8, plus film showings on Sundays. The annual ball for the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway will be held at the Malachi in October, bringing back one of the original uses for the space.
Preserving Oberon's history is an important part of community life and the Malachi is going to become a significant asset for the town's social activities. Oberon is lucky to have a building like this and lucky to have enthusiastic owners like Lucy and Jonathon to bring it back to life for everyone's enjoyment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.