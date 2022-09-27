Can Assist Oberon would like to say a huge thankyou to Oberon Tigers, both Junior and Senior, for the continued support and for the generous donations to our Can Assist branch. Each year the Tigers hold their last home game as a fundraising game to raise funds for Can Assist Oberon.
This year the Tigers managed to raise $35,277 for Can Assist.
Special jerseys are purchased for the game and with donations from Oberon business houses are auctioned off at the end of the day. A healthy crowd turned up and the community opened their hearts and wallets as usual to help tackle cancer.
Bowyer & Livermore generously gave up their time as auctioneers and the atmosphere in the Leagues Club was something that only the Oberon Tigers' sponsors and supporters know is possible from such a tight knit community.
During the day there was a range of raffles and fundraising events leading up to the evening's auction.
The generous support and donations received from everyone involved on the day make it possible for our organisation to exist and to continue to support those who are affected by cancer and their families.
Can Assist would like to thank the business houses for their generous support because without them the auction wouldn't be as successful, and also truly appreciates Oberon Tigers involving Can Assist as the major charity recipient.
There are a lot of people involved behind the scenes that put in a huge effort and Can Assist recognise the work and dedication of these individuals. A new committee was elected on September 6 and any of them can be contacted for further details about the organisation's activities.
