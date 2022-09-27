Oberon Review

Oberon Tigers' end of season fundraiser had a good result

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:08am
Can Assist Oberon would like to say a huge thankyou to Oberon Tigers, both Junior and Senior, for the continued support and for the generous donations to our Can Assist branch. Each year the Tigers hold their last home game as a fundraising game to raise funds for Can Assist Oberon.

