Everyone wants to get fit but most people keep finding excuses.
Habits formed earlier in life are harder to break, and an initiative in Oberon is an attempt to get school students used to regular exercise and fitness training.
The program is a partnership between the YMCA gym, the High School and the YMCA Active Youth scheme which encourages young people to get and stay fit and make it part of their normal life.
The program at the Oberon High School is supported by Oberon Council, who recently provided a grant of $1,000 to cover the gym and YMCA Active Youth membership fees.
"The Council was pleased to support a program which provides obvious benefits to Oberon's youth" Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam said.
Five students took part in a pilot program which involved
The students all improved their counts of pushups and other exercises over the course of the program and were very enthusiastic about the results.
They were presented with YMCA hoodies in front of an audience of students hoping to do the program when it's scaled up next term to handle a greater number of participants. And it won't be all boys next time.
"The pilot program was very successful," Oberon High Headmaster Craig Luccarda said.
"And it can only get better with more students in next term."
The gym in Cunynghame Street is open to members between 6am and 9pm on weekdays with staff available between 6-9am and 3-8pm and 8am to 6pm on weekends and staffed between 9am and 1pm.
There is a school holiday program and details can be found by searching Facebook for the gym's page, by phone at 0437 773 083 or by dropping in during the hours when the staff are there.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.