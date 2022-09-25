'Hold your horses' and 'slow and steady wins the race' are ringing true for an Oberon horse trainer embarking on his biggest challenge yet.
Leigh Cragg has made a name for himself producing quiet and well-behaved stock, and this year he's putting his skills to the ultimate test, participating in the Australian Brumby Challenge.
Mr Cragg and competitors around NSW, Victoria and Queensland each received a wild brumby out of Koscuiszko National Park.
This is the first time he has dealt with a wild horse that hasn't been handled at all, and Mr Cragg said taking things slowly has been key.
"She's taken everything in her stride and, touch wood, hasn't done anything stupid under saddle."
Mr Cragg and wife Alexandria have developed a successful business, Burilda Park, where they breed, break-in, retrain, and sell horses, as well as offer riding clinics and online training programs.
The couple have seen hundreds of horses come through their care, including some very well-bred ones, and Mr Cragg said he is amazed at how well brumby Summer has picked things up.
From trying to jump out of the cattle yards to doing everything right under saddle in only a few weeks, Mr Cragg is very pleased with Summer's progress and keenness to learn.
"I couldn't get over how smart she was and how quickly she picked things up," he said.
"I've been fortunate over the years to train some well-bred horses and she's equally as smart as them in terms of how quickly she picks stuff up.
"We've had some water run into the arena and the other horses want to jump over it or dive away from it but she just plows straight through it, she doesn't even flinch so I guess some positive aspects come from her coming from complete wild."
Mr Cragg will continue to train Summer up until the Brumby Festival, which will be held in Glenlogie, Victoria, on November 25 and 26.
The challenge requires the brumbies to perform set tasks, including being ground tied, picking their feet up and loading onto a horse float.
The other section involves obstacles that the brumbies are required to overcome, followed by a freestyle section where the trainers can showcase what their brumbies can do.
"I'm looking forward to it," Mr Cragg said.
For those interested in following Summer's journey, it has all been documented and is available to watch online.
A number of equine services have also jumped on board to sponsor Summer, including Prydes Easifeed, Equinade, Poseidon, Rocknglam and Iconoclast Sport Boots.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.