The fictional town in the TV series "Twin Peaks" had a huge timber industry and a café that served a mighty fine cup of coffee, according to one of the characters. As well as timber, tourism is big business in Oberon and it gets even bigger on long weekends, during school holiday times, when it snows, when the daffodils are out in spring and randomly at other times of the year.
A problem when large crowds of visitors decide that they all want to buy a coffee of some food at the same time is that everything takes time and requires staff to handle the rush. A survey of local shops by members of the Oberon Business and Tourist Association (OBTA) showed that everyone was looking for a solution to the need for temporary staff.
Having "coffee vans" come into town and set up at strategic sites like The Common only partly addresses the problem. While they can be scheduled well in advance for the known busy weekends, the operators of these businesses have other customers and demands. They might not be available at short notice. (The owner of two coffee vans that regularly appear at markets and sports events was showing photos on Facebook of the vans at a wedding last weekend.) Also, of course, they take money back out of the town.
Haley and Sharon Whittaker from the Pick of the Bunch café in Oberon remember the queues out the door and down the street on previous busy weekends.
A solution to this problem has been to offer a Barista and Café Skills training course through the High School to senior students. The course is free for school students 16 years old and above and will be operating at Oberon High School from October 4-7.
The course will be run by training organisation Verto across four days using the school's catering facilities. "These wouldn't usually be used during the school holidays" said Headmaster Craig Luccarda, "Rather than sit idle the school's equipment can be put to good use and the students learn new skills which can lead to job opportunities in the future".
Students are required to wear the black trousers and shirts of the traditional barista's uniform and will be presented with Statements of Attainment for "SITHFAB005 Prepare and serve espresso coffee" and "SITXFSA001 Use hygienic practices for food safety". These are nationally recognised qualifications, and the students will be able to get jobs in cafés anywhere.
Places are still open, and this provides an excellent way to solve two perennial problems - temporary casual staff available from within the town for unexpected (or even expected) peaks and pocket money and useful qualifications for the students involved. If the course is a success everyone wins.
