When Spring comes to Oberon it means two things - daffodils blooming everywhere and the Mayfield Garden Spring Festival.
The festival hasn't had a good time over the last couple of years because of the COVID pandemic, occasional bad weather causing road damage and other things that have kept tourists away from many of the usual attractions.
Everything is looking up for the 2022 festival, with good weather predicted and the garden being in the best and most attractive state it has been for some time.
The whole garden isn't open to the public for most of the year, but during the Spring Festival the full 65-hectare garden - including the 50-hectare private family estate - will be open.
There's the extraordinary blooms and colours of an awakening Spring Garden, and visitors to the private garden also get to enjoy one of Australia's largest English Box Hedge Mazes, the Mayfield Amphitheatre, Family Chapel, Water Garden, the Stumpery, and rowing on the Mayfield Lake.
The Spring Festival will run from September 24 to October 23 and coincides with one of the most beautiful and spectacular times to visit a cool climate garden like Mayfield - with rhododendrons, water lilies, paeonies, viburnum and wisteria just some of the plants showing their full colours at this time of the year.
If you want to stay overnight, visitors can complement their walk in the garden with a night of luxury in one of Mayfield's glamping tents, which includes a three-course a la carte dinner in the renowned Mayfield restaurant.
Bookings for glamping are required, and bookings for tours and other information about the Garden can be found at https://mayfieldgarden.com.au/whatson/
