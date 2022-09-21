When you visit the Oberon Showground you might see a building labelled "Men's Shed" and wonder what it means.
Men's sheds or community sheds are non-profit local organisations that provide a space for craftwork and social interaction. The movement originated in Australia around the 1980s as a way to improve the health and wellbeing of older men, but men of any age can join.
"Oberon Men's Shed is just the place to meet a bunch of local blokes from a wide variety of backgrounds", said representative Dave McMurray. "It offers a neutral safe place where you're always welcome. The men come from all corners of Oberon. Some are born and bred here, some are long term residents, and some are newcomers, but everyone is welcome".
Activities include gardening, cards, woodwork, mechanics (bicycles), cooking and plain old-fashioned conversation.
Meetings are held every Tuesday between 9am and 2pm.
There are almost 1,000 Men's Sheds across Australia. The first ones were created as a response to the need for better mental health care for older men, particularly in rural or regional areas. The first national conference addressing the mental health needs of men occurred in 1995 and shortly after that the movement started to grow. The Australian Men's Shed Association was formed to coordinate activities and provide guidance. AMSA now receives assistance from the federal government, recognizing its value in promoting the wellbeing of men who might otherwise feel isolated and alone.
As Dave said, everyone is welcome and there's no pressure to do anything except to be there.
