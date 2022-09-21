There are almost 1,000 Men's Sheds across Australia. The first ones were created as a response to the need for better mental health care for older men, particularly in rural or regional areas. The first national conference addressing the mental health needs of men occurred in 1995 and shortly after that the movement started to grow. The Australian Men's Shed Association was formed to coordinate activities and provide guidance. AMSA now receives assistance from the federal government, recognizing its value in promoting the wellbeing of men who might otherwise feel isolated and alone.