Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway (OTHR) are pleased to announce that work is continuing on the upgrade of the railway line between Oberon and Hazlegrove.
Complete Asset Management (CAM) have been busy even if they are not always working in plain sight. Almost all the sleepers that needed replacing have been replaced and work is now progressing on the several level crossings along the stretch of track.
Many of these crossings are on private or farm access roads but several are on roads which carry a reasonable amount of traffic, and upgrades are done in a way that inconveniences the least number of people. Some of the upgrades involve extra work, an example being the crossing on Black Bullock Road. This crossing is now wider because the upgrade included some essential work to direct water flow away from the edge of the road.
The latest work is on the level crossing on Albion Street. Closing the road for the several days needed for the work is a nuisance but it has to be done. While the work is being done the only access to Albion Street is to the Highland Pine plant, coming in from the roundabout at Abercrombie and O'Connell Roads, with all other traffic being redirected. This means that some heavy traffic, including log trucks, will be passing through residential streets but it's only for a few days.
"We apologise for the inconvenience" OHTR President Greg Bourne said.
"Everyone will forget it when the railway is finally open, bringing in tourists and carrying passengers next year".
According to CAM Project Manager Dave Horder, the next major disruption in the rebuilding of the railway will be upgrading the crossing at the entry to the Borg plant on Lowes Mount Road.
The crossing on Lowes Mount Road itself just needs some cleaning, something which will make anyone travelling to anywhere on the Tarana side of the crossing happy. It's a long way around if Lowes Mount Road is closed for any length of time.
At the same time the crossing on the road into the tip will be rebuilt.
Work is expected to start on Monday, September 26.
"We try to do the job with the minimum of disruption" Dave Horder said.
"Which is why we will be doing the work on the tip road at night time as much as possible".
OTHR hopes to have the railway between Oberon and Hazlegrove running early in 2023, adding another welcome addition to Oberon's tourist attractions.
