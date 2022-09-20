The latest work is on the level crossing on Albion Street. Closing the road for the several days needed for the work is a nuisance but it has to be done. While the work is being done the only access to Albion Street is to the Highland Pine plant, coming in from the roundabout at Abercrombie and O'Connell Roads, with all other traffic being redirected. This means that some heavy traffic, including log trucks, will be passing through residential streets but it's only for a few days.

