Under 13s hockey team went down 2-0 to St Pat's

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:41am
Oberon's Under 13s Junior hockey team didn't quite get the result they wanted in the Bathurst District Grand Final, going down 2-0 to St Pats at Bathurst on Saturday, September 17.

