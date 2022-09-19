Oberon's Under 13s Junior hockey team didn't quite get the result they wanted in the Bathurst District Grand Final, going down 2-0 to St Pats at Bathurst on Saturday, September 17.
This might sound like a low score and a slow game to followers of league, union, AFL or basketball, but all it means is that both teams were very well matched in defence as well as attack.
Both teams played fast and fairly and either team could have won. Unfortunately it was the other team, but Oberon were certainly not disgraced.
"The team can be super proud of their effort and the sportsmanship they displayed. They did our club proud," Oberon Junior Hockey President, Danni-Lee Thompson said.
"Despite the disappointment we did have however have some great success at the awards presentations. Well done to everyone from a very proud president".
While commiserating with the team for their narrow loss, two things should be remembered:
In the Olympic Games, this result would have been called "Winning Silver".
Nobody in the team had been born the last time an Oberon team made the Grand Final (2008), so this was a record in itself. They are all entitled to say "Best in my lifetime".
