Oberon High School
Oberon High School students and staff voted last week after hearing from the candidates. Their new team has students with varied skills which is great to see. They will follow on from a 2022 team that has done a great job for our school.
Congratulations to our new school Captains for 2023:
The Captains' first function will be hosting the Year 12 assembly this week. Their induction will occur on Presentation Night in Term 4.
St Joseph's Catholic School
Congratulations to Ashleigh McKenzie who competed at the NSW Polding Championships last Friday in Newcastle. Ash competed in the 11yrs Girls Shot Put and placed 6th overall. She also did a PB of 7.36m. What a massive achievement. All of that training certainly paid off.
Over the past few weeks, Year 5 have participated in a wide range of engaging learning activities. In Mathematics, Year 5 has been learning about all things measurement. The hands-on approach to learning has been a real hit with the students.
Some of these activities included participating in a length race across the playground as well as building a life size cubic metre.
In English, students have been very creative and have loved working on writing a narrative. Students are now in the very important process of editing their work. Science lessons have been a hit this term with students learning about the physical properties of objects.
Students have conducted a number of experiments including finding the average bounce height of different balls, how heat can be transferred and creating an electric circuit with our new electronics kit.
Congratulations to Miley, Tiffany, Jasmine, Charlie, Bronson and Kyran who received the Sacrament of Confirmation. May the Holy Spirit always be with you and guide you to strengthen your commitment to your faith.
How amazing is The Y Oberon Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre? Our Year 1 and 2 students have been thoroughly enjoying their fortnightly visits to the PCYC gym in Oberon. We are so grateful for the expert guidance of Sharon Inwood and for such wonderful facilities.
Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School Year 6 students completed their first day of training in preparation for the upcoming peer support program. Students participated in games and activities to develop their skills in communication, team work and leadership.
